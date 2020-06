NOTICE - Flair Airlines USA Routes Proposed Class Action Discontinued

EDMONTON, AB, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The proposed class action involved Flair Airlines Ltd.'s cancellation of various USA routes in or about February-March 2019. A proposed class action was filed on March 29, 2019 at the Federal Court seeking compensation for the affected passengers.

On June 9, 2020, the Federal Court approved the Plaintiff's application to discontinue the proposed class action against Flair Airlines Ltd. This discontinuance means that the proposed class action will no longer proceed.

As such, any potential class members who wish to proceed with their claims on an individual basis should consider doing so.

This notice has been approved for distribution by the Federal Court.

SOURCE Flair Airlines Ltd.