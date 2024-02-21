Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 February 2024 – The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:



Thursday 21 March 2024 at 14.00 (CET)

The Annual General Meeting is held as a partially electronic general meeting. Accordingly, shareholders can choose between participating in person at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark or participating virtually via an IT application. We encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Also, Novo Nordisk offers the possibility of viewing the Annual General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk’s website.

Please refer to the notice for further information. The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix: Candidates for the Board of Directors, is enclosed.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

All Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Helge Lund as chair of the Board and re-election of Henrik Poulsen as vice chair. Moreover, the Board proposes re-election of the following Board members: Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Kasim Kutay, Christina Law and Martin Mackay as members of the Board.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com



Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+45 3075 8259

fptr@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 17 / 2024

Attachment