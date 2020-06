Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

PAUL SE HUI OEI AND CANADIAN MANU IMMIGRATION & FINANCIAL SERVICES INC., File No. 2020-1

TORONTO, June 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated June 3, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

