Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JAY RASIK MODI, ARTI RAJEEV SINGH, ALSO KNOWN AS ARTI RAJEEV MODI, RAJEEV JAGDISH SINGH, 982 MEDIA HOUSE INC., 1611385 ALBERTA LTD., OMNIARCH CAPITAL GROUP INC., OMNIARCH VENTURES INC., ALSO KNOWN AS NEW WAVE VENTURES INC., LENDINGARCH FINANCIAL INC., OMNIARCH GLOBAL BOND CORP., ALSO KNOWN AS OMNIARCH GLOBAL SECURED CORPORATION, ALSO KNOWN AS CALASSET BOND CORP., 1505106 ALBERTA LTD., and 1502631 ALBERTA LTD., File No. 2021-11

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated July 9, 2021 and the Order dated July 9, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

