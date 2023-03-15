|
15.03.2023 08:00:09
Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
15 March 2023
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)
Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI or Kurdistan), confirms it will be announcing its results for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday 23 March 2023.
GKPs management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (GMT) via live audio webcast:
https://brrmedia.news/GKP_FY2022
In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (GMT).
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via the IMC platform up until 9:00am (GMT) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
