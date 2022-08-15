|
15.08.2022 08:00:22
Notice of 2022 Half Year Results
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
15 August 2022
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)
Notice of 2022 Half Year Results
Gulf Keystone confirms that the Company's half year results for the period ended 30 June 2022 will be announced on Thursday 1 September 2022. The management team will host a presentation for analysts and investors via live audio webcast which will be available on the Company's website.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
|
