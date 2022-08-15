Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 08:00:22

Notice of 2022 Half Year Results

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

15 August 2022

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

 

Gulf Keystone confirms that the Company's half year results for the period ended 30 June 2022 will be announced on Thursday 1 September 2022. The management team will host a presentation for analysts and investors via live audio webcast which will be available on the Company's website.

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

 

 

 
