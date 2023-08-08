08.08.2023 08:00:14

Notice of 2023 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the half year ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday 31 August 2023.

 

GKPs management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (BST) via live audio webcast:

 

https://brrmedia.news/GKP_HY23

 

In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (BST).

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via the IMC platform up until 9:00am (BST) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor

 

Recordings of both presentations will be made available on GKPs website.

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 


ISIN: BMG4209G2077
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
EQS News ID: 1697607

 
