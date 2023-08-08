|
08.08.2023 08:00:14
Notice of 2023 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
8 August 2023
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)
Notice of 2023 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the half year ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday 31 August 2023.
GKPs management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (BST) via live audio webcast:
https://brrmedia.news/GKP_HY23
In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (BST).
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via the IMC platform up until 9:00am (BST) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor
Recordings of both presentations will be made available on GKPs website.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
|
