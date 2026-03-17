Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077

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17.03.2026 08:00:07

Notice of 2025 Full Year Results

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Notice of 2025 Full Year Results

17-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

 

17 March 2026

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

Notice of 2025 Full Year Results

 

 

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the full year ended 31 December 2025 on Thursday 19 March 2026.

 

The Company’s management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am GMT (11:00am CET) via live audio webcast:

 

https://brrmedia.news/GKP_FY25   

 

Sell-side analysts are requested to join the meeting via the dial-in details provided to them separately and ask questions verbally. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit written questions via the webcast registration page, with the opportunity to submit questions live during the presentation.

 

A recording of the presentation will be made available on GKP’s website.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 421181
EQS News ID: 2292150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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