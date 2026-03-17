17 March 2026

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

Notice of 2025 Full Year Results

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the full year ended 31 December 2025 on Thursday 19 March 2026.

The Company’s management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am GMT (11:00am CET) via live audio webcast:

https://brrmedia.news/GKP_FY25

Sell-side analysts are requested to join the meeting via the dial-in details provided to them separately and ask questions verbally. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit written questions via the webcast registration page, with the opportunity to submit questions live during the presentation.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on GKP’s website.

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com