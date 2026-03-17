Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077
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17.03.2026 08:00:07
Notice of 2025 Full Year Results
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
17 March 2026
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Notice of 2025 Full Year Results
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, confirms it will be announcing its results for the full year ended 31 December 2025 on Thursday 19 March 2026.
The Company’s management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am GMT (11:00am CET) via live audio webcast:
https://brrmedia.news/GKP_FY25
Sell-side analysts are requested to join the meeting via the dial-in details provided to them separately and ask questions verbally. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit written questions via the webcast registration page, with the opportunity to submit questions live during the presentation.
A recording of the presentation will be made available on GKP’s website.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|421181
|EQS News ID:
|2292150
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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