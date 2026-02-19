ABB Aktie

19.02.2026 07:00:04

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026

ABB Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026

19.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

zUrich, switzerland, february 19, 2026

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET. The invitation can be found attached and via this link. The Annual General Meeting 2026 will be held at Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich, Switzerland, and will also be broadcast: link.

Registration and admission cards

Shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on March 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m. (CET), are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting. These shareholders will receive their admission cards (by mail) on request, either using the reply form enclosed to the invitation or electronically (e-voting). The reply form or a corresponding notification must reach the Company not later than March 13, 2026 (by mail or e-voting). Reply forms or notifications arriving after that date will not be taken into consideration.

Proxy/voting

If you cannot attend our Annual General Meeting in person, you may be represented by proxy.

Electronic authorizations/voting and instructions to the independent proxy (e-voting)

Shareholders may use the shareholder platform to either request an admission card or issue voting instructions to the independent proxy.

Shareholders may vote electronically, or change any instructions they may have communicated electronically, up to but no later than 11:59 p.m. (CET) on March 13, 2026. Further information as well as instructions on how to register and vote electronically can be found under this link.

Agenda

  1. Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2025
  2. Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2025
  3. Consultative vote on the Sustainability Statement 2025
  4. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management
  5. Appropriation of earnings
  6. Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee
    1.   Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office, i. e., from the Annual General Meeting 2026 to the Annual General Meeting 2027
    2.   Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the following financial year, i. e., 2027
  7. Elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  8. Elections to the Compensation Committee
  9. Election of the independent proxy
  10. Election of the auditors

 

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com  

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 317 7111
Internet: www.abb.com
ISIN: CH0012221716
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2278154

 
End of News EQS News Service

2278154  19.02.2026 CET/CEST

