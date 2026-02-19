ABB Aktie
WKN: 919730 / ISIN: CH0012221716
19.02.2026 07:00:04
Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026
ABB Ltd
zUrich, switzerland, february 19, 2026
ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET. The invitation can be found attached and via this link. The Annual General Meeting 2026 will be held at Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich, Switzerland, and will also be broadcast: link.
Registration and admission cards
Shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on March 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m. (CET), are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting. These shareholders will receive their admission cards (by mail) on request, either using the reply form enclosed to the invitation or electronically (e-voting). The reply form or a corresponding notification must reach the Company not later than March 13, 2026 (by mail or e-voting). Reply forms or notifications arriving after that date will not be taken into consideration.
Proxy/voting
If you cannot attend our Annual General Meeting in person, you may be represented by proxy.
Electronic authorizations/voting and instructions to the independent proxy (e-voting)
Shareholders may use the shareholder platform to either request an admission card or issue voting instructions to the independent proxy.
Shareholders may vote electronically, or change any instructions they may have communicated electronically, up to but no later than 11:59 p.m. (CET) on March 13, 2026. Further information as well as instructions on how to register and vote electronically can be found under this link.
Agenda
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com
