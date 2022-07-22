Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Notice of ABB’s Extraordinary General Meeting on September 7, 2022

ABB today published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in relation to the proposed spin-off of its Accelleron turbocharging business, which will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The invitation can be found attached and at go.abb/egm.

The EGM will be broadcast live under go.abb/egm, starting at 10:30 am and will be conducted primarily in German. Translation into English will be available.

The voting results will be published on go.abb/egm shortly after the EGM.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

