Notice of AGM

9 January 2023

easyJet plc

(the Company)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company confirms that the following documents are being made available to shareholders today:

Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM Notice); and

Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The AGM Notice is also available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/shareholder-services/shareholder-meetings/agm-2023.

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts continue to be available on the Company's website: https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/2022

Annual General Meeting Arrangements

The AGM will take place on Thursday, 9 February 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton, LU2 9PF.

Shareholders are welcome to attend and vote at the AGM in person. The Company is also pleased to be able to offer facilities for shareholders to attend and vote at the AGM electronically should they wish to do so. Detailed information on how to join the meeting are set out in the AGM Notice. If you are unable to attend in person, the Board strongly encourage shareholders to vote on the resolutions prior to the meeting by completing an online proxy appointment form appointing the Chair of the meeting as their proxy, further details of which are included in the AGM Notice.

Any changes to the AGM arrangements will be published on the Companys website (https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors) and announced through the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders should therefore continue to monitor the website for any announcements and updates.

Shareholders are urged to submit their votes by proxy before 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

Disenfranchisement

As shareholders will be aware, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. For the period of any such suspension, the relevant shareholders would not be entitled to attend, speak or

vote at shareholder meetings, including the AGM, in respect of the shares subject to the suspension. Further information can be found on easyJets website at: https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/shareholder-services/eu-share-ownership.

As at 9 January 2023, the level of ownership by EU persons was 38.10%. Accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares (Affected Shares) held by Relevant Persons in accordance with easyJets articles of association so that a majority of the voting rights in easyJet are held by EU Persons.

We would recommend that all shareholders vote in advance of the AGM, even in respect of any Affected Shares that they may hold. This is because those shares may be re-enfranchised in advance of the AGM.

Shareholders who own shares whose voting rights will be suspended (and therefore whose votes will not be counted) at the AGM will receive a notice (an "Affected Share Notice") by post from Equiniti, our Registrars, on or around 31 January 2023 notifying them of the suspension of voting rights in respect of their Affected Shares.

If a shareholder votes more than its eligible holding (for example, because some of its shares are disenfranchised pursuant to an Affected Share Notice), Equiniti shall use its reasonable endeavours to contact the relevant shareholder to resolve any discrepancies, however, to the extent Equiniti is unable to resolve such discrepancies by 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 February 2023, Equiniti will scale back the relevant shareholder's votes on a pro rata basis so that such shareholder's votes do not exceed those it is entitled to vote.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

