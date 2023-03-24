|
24.03.2023 15:46:10
Notice of AGM
Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts
24 March 2023
Admiral Group plc ("the Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 2pm on Thursday 27 April 2023 at the Company's registered office of Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.
The Company has today published and posted to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Annual Report"), together with the Notice of the AGM (the "Notice"). The Company further announces that its Annual Report has also been prepared in accordance with European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF”) reporting requirements.
The Annual Report (including in ESEF format) and the Notice are now available on the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations. These documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
