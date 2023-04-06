Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 16:00:00

Notice of AGM

Irish Continental Group plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

6 April 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Irish Continental Group plc will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at The Gibson Hotel, The Point Village, East Wall Road, Dublin D01 X2P2, Ireland.

The Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and the Form of Proxy have been published and are now available on the Company's website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at https://icg.ie/investors/general-meetings/.

These documents together with the 2022 Annual Report are being posted today to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications. These are also available from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin D01 W2F5, Ireland.

Copies of the above documents will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary,

Tel: +353 1 607 5628, Email: info@icg.ie

END

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued) 3,96 -7,16% Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen