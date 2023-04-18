Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 13:00:00

Notice of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare” or "the Company” or "the Group”)

 

18 April 2023

 

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

 

Kenmare’s AGM will be held at The Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street, Dublin 2 at 12.00 p.m. on 11 May 2023.

 

The Notice of AGM and form of proxy are available on the Company's website, in addition to the Annual Report 2022 as previously announced, by clicking here.

 

The Annual Report 2022 and Notice of AGM are today being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.

 

Copies of the above documents will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following links:

 

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing

and at

National Storage Mechanism

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 036

 

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O’Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

 

About Kenmare Resources

 

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

 


