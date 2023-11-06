Notice of AGM

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

The Board of DXS International plc (the "Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, confirms that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday 30th November 2023 at Noon at the Pavilion Café, Tanshire Park, Shackleford Road, Elstead, Surrey GU8 6LB.

For further information in relation to the AGM, shareholders should refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the AGM Letter which have been despatched to shareholders. Copies of these documents, along with the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2023, are available for download from the Company's website www.dxs-system.co.uk .

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Enquiries:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com Suite 2, Second Floor

Ash House, Tanshire Park

Shackleford Road

Elstead, Surrey

GU8 6LB



www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



David Papworth

City & Merchant 0207 101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.