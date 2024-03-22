|
22.03.2024 13:14:17
Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts
Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts
22 March 2024
Admiral Group plc ("the Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday 25 April 2024 at the Company's registered office of Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.
The Company has today published and posted to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report"), together with the Notice of the AGM (the "Notice"). The Company further announces that its Annual Report has also been prepared in accordance with European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF”) reporting requirements.
The Annual Report (including in ESEF format) and the Notice are now available on the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations. These documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
