|
11.04.2024 08:00:00
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare” or "the Company” or "the Group”)
11 April 2024
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
Kenmare’s AGM will be held on 10 May 2024 at 11.00 a.m. IST at Euronext Dublin, Exchange Buildings, Foster Place, Dublin 2, Ireland.
The Notice of AGM and form of proxy are available on the Company's website, in addition to the 2023 Annual Report as previously announced, by clicking here.
The 2023 Annual Report and Notice of AGM are today being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.
Copies of the above documents will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following links:
https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
and at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact:
Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton / Michael Starke
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 943 0367 / +353 87 663 0875
Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O’Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kenmare Resources PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kenmare Resources PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kenmare Resources PLC
|3,82
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.