24.04.2023 09:31:55

Notice of Annual General Meeting - 16 May 2023

The Annual General Meeting of BW Ideol AS (ticker: BWIDL) will be held on 16 May 2023 at 14:30 CEST.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in the BW Ideol's offices at Karenslyst allé 6, 0278 Oslo, Norway. Shareholders who do not have the opportunity to participate physically will be given the possibility to follow the meeting, vote and raise questions digitally. Please see detailed information in the notice attached regarding digital participation. It is possible to vote by proxy and by advance voting prior to the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact: Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0)7 76 87 70 08, ir@bw-ideol.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

