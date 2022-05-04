+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 11:00:00

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Oslo, Norway 4 May 2022 - The annual general meeting of PCI Biotech Holding ASA will be held at the company’s office at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park, on 25 May 2022 at 10:00am (CEST).

The notice including attendance and proxy forms will be mailed to all shareholders with known address. The complete notice, including the board of directors’ proposed resolutions for the items listed on the agenda, the recommendation of the nomination committee, the annual accounts and annual report for the financial year 2021, including the corporate governance report for 2021 and the remuneration report of executive management for 2021 are attached to this notification and will also be made available at PCI Biotech's corporate website www.pcibiotech.com.

The notice including attendance and proxy forms, the board of directors’ proposed resolutions for the items listed on the agenda and the proposal from the nomination committee are attached hereto in both English and Norwegian.

For further information, please contact:
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, E-mail: rs@pcibiotech.no
Office: +47 67 11 54 00 Mobile: +47 94 00 57 57

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


