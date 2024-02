To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

27 February 2024

Notice of annual general meeting 2024

The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 4pm (UTC -2) as an electronic annual general meeting with the possibility to participate physically at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.

The agenda is included in the attached file.

Contact: Betina Præstiin, tel. +299 347802, mail: shareholder@banken.gl

