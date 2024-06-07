|
07.06.2024 14:00:00
Notice of Annual General Meeting 28 June 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA will be held at Schjødt AS`offices at Tordenskiolds gate 12, Oslo on the 28 June 2024 at 14:30 local (Oslo) time (CEST)
Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance form and proxy in English and Norwegian. The annual report for 2023 is available on the company's web page here and on NewsWeb here.
Shareholders may register their attendance digitally on VPS Investor Portal by following this link.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
+ + +
Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.
