Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

30 March 2022: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 29 April 2022 at 12:00 CEST. The meeting will be held as a digital meeting, using the online platform Lumi, and can be accessed using the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/174613432 . There will be no physical attendance of shareholders.

Please find attached:

the notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy

the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda

the recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting

the guidelines for remuneration to the Executive Management

the report on remuneration to the Executive Management

All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2021, Annual Report 2021 and ESG Performance Report 2021 are available at www.scatec.com .

For further information, please contact ir@scatec.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

