|
26.03.2024 08:30:00
Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA
26 March 2024: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 18 April 2024 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held as a digital meeting, using the online platform Lumi, and can be accessed using the following link: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/186985629. There will be no physical attendance of shareholders.
Please find attached:
- Notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy
- Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda
- Recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting
- Guidelines for remuneration to the Executive Management
- Remuneration Report 2023
All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2023, Annual Report 2023 and ESG Performance Report 2023 are available https://scatec.com/investor/events-presentations/
For further information, please contact ir@scatec.com
About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
- Proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2024
- Recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the AGM 2024
- Guidelines for remuneration of Executive Management
- Remuneration Report 2023
