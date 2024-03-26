26.03.2024 08:30:00

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

26 March 2024: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 18 April 2024 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held as a digital meeting, using the online platform Lumi, and can be accessed using the following link: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/186985629. There will be no physical attendance of shareholders.

Please find attached:

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy
  • Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda
  • Recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting
  • Guidelines for remuneration to the Executive Management
  • Remuneration Report 2023

All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2023, Annual Report 2023 and ESG Performance Report 2023 are available https://scatec.com/investor/events-presentations/

For further information, please contact ir@scatec.com


About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scatec Solar ASAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Scatec Solar ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scatec Solar ASA 6,15 10,42% Scatec Solar ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: Asiens Börsen uneins
Die Märkte in Fernost können sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen