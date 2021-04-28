Notice of Boyd Group Services Inc. 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, MB, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) will release its fiscal 2021 first quarter results on May 12, 2021 before markets open. Following the release, Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Timothy O'Day, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Pathipati, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brock Bulbuck, Executive Chair. All interested parties are invited to participate.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, May 12th, 2021



TIME: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



DIAL IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 1-888-231-8191



TAPED REPLAY: 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 Available from Wednesday, May 12th until Midnight Wednesday, May 19th, 2021



REFERENCE NUMBER: 8085209

The call will also be webcast live and archived for 90 days on the Boyd Group's website https://www.boydgroup.com.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (https://www.boydgroup.com).

