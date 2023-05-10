Notice of correction: ESEF format of the 2022 audited annual report of Hepsor AS

Hepsor AS 2022 Annual Report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) format, but when submitting the report, we have made a mistake in compressing the report files, so there may be errors when opening the ESEF files of the Hepsor 2022 Annual Report.

As a result of the error, the Hepsor 2022 annual report file in ESEF format does not correspond to the packaging taxonomy of the XBRL document recommended in point 2.6.1 of the ESEF Reporting Manual published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on August 2, 2022, which is why an error message "Report Incorrectly Placed In Package" may occurr.

In order for all interested parties to be able to access Hepsor's report, we are re-publishing Hepsor's 2022 Annual Report together with the independent auditor's decision in ESEF format. The correction only concerns the report's ESEF file compression format and the content of the report has not been altered compared to the Hepsor 2022 Annual Report published on April 28, 2023. For the sake of clarity, the annual report of Hepsor AS published on April 28, 2023 in .pdf format has also been attached to this correction notice.

Hepsor AS 2022 Annual Report has been digitally signed and published on April 28, 2023.









Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed more than 1,500 homes and 32,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.

