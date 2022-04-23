Notice of Data Incident

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina – Liberty Partners Financial Services, LLC ("Liberty Partners") announces a recent incident that may impact the privacy of certain individuals' information.

On September 17, 2021, Liberty Partners identified unusual activity in an employee's email account and immediately began an investigation, which included working with third-party forensic specialists to determine the full nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined there was unauthorized access to an employee's email account. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, Liberty Partners, together with outside consultants, conducted a review of the contents of the impacted email account to determine the types of information contained therein and to whom the information related. On March 30, 2022, that time consuming review was completed and Liberty Partners then worked to confirm contact information to notify potentially impacted individuals. The information present in the accounts at the time of the unauthorized access included name and the following: date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license/state identification number, passport number, financial account number, routing number, payment card number, card CVV/expiration date, biometric data, medical information, and/or health insurance information.

In response to this incident, Liberty Partners enhanced their user log-in security protocol, changed all user email account passwords, and are reviewing their policies and procedures related to data security. Additionally, although Liberty Partners has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of any information as a result of this incident, Liberty Partners is offering potentially impacted individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. In addition, Liberty Partners has notified the FBI and any applicable state regulators of this incident.

To obtain more information about this incident or if you believe you were impacted by this event and wish to enroll in these services, please contact Liberty Partners' dedicated assistance line at 1-833-940-2300, Monday through Friday (except U.S. holidays), from 9 am to 9 pm ET. Individuals may also write to Liberty Partners at 119 Simmons St, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464.

Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion 1-800-680-7289, P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, transunion.com; Experian 1-888-397-3742, P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, experian.com; Equifax 1-888-298-0045, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348, equifax.com. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps to protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), or their state Attorney General. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Affected individuals are encouraged to contact Liberty Partners with any questions.

