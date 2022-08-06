Notice of Data Incident

Maryville, TN – Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network, Inc. ("MPLN") announces a data security incident that may have impacted the privacy of certain information. MPLN takes the privacy and security of all information very seriously and has distributed notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals.

On December 17, 2021, MPLN experienced a cyber-incident that impacted some protected health information ("PHI") within its data network. MPLN immediately shut down its data system, conducted an extensive investigation with the assistance of a third-party forensic firm, notified law enforcement, and implemented additional security measures. As part of MPLN's initial investigation, it was discovered that a limited amount of information may have been accessed in connection with this incident. Upon discovery, MPLN performed a thorough and time intensive review to determine whether the impacted data contained any sensitive information, and if so, to whom the information relates. On July 6, 2022, this review was completed and MPLN discovered that individuals' information was contained within the potentially impacted data set. MPLN then worked to obtain up-to-date contact information in order to provide individuals with notification.

MPLN's investigation identified that the impacted information included one or more of the following data elements: name, address, date of birth, gender, phone number, email address, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, payment card information, diagnosis/treatment information, procedure type, provider name, prescription information, date of service, medical record number, patient account number, procedure code, health insurance information, and medical test results.

The privacy and security of the information MPLN maintains on behalf of its clients is of the utmost importance. MPLN has established a dedicated assistance line for impacted individuals with questions or concerns at 1-833-423-2978, Monday through Friday, (except U.S. holidays), from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Central Time. MPLN may also be contacted by mail at 250 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804.

Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports, account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion 1-800-680-7289, P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, transunion.com; Experian 1-888-397-3742, P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, experian.com; Equifax 1-888-298-0045, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348, equifax.com. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps to help protect their personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), or the New Jersey state Attorney General. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

