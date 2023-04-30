Notice of Data Security Incident

Denver, CO - On November 14, 2022, Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC ("Atlas") learned that an unauthorized individual gained access to a Dropbox account. Atlas immediately took steps to secure the account and began an investigation, which included working with third-party specialists. The investigation identified that certain information contained within the Dropbox account was at risk of unauthorized access. Upon discovery, Atlas initiated a thorough review of the contents of the Dropbox account to determine the type of information contained within and to whom it relates. This thorough review was completed on February 3, 2023, and Atlas immediately worked to obtain sufficient contact information to provide individuals with notification. The type of information potentially impacted varied by individual but may have included name and the following: financial account information, date of birth, Social Security number, medical information, health insurance information, and/or driver's license/state identification number.

Atlas has taken the steps necessary to address the incident, including implementing additional technical safeguards. At this time, Atlas has no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of information by any third-party. However, in an abundance of caution, Atlas has notified potentially affected individuals and is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services. To obtain more information about this incident or enroll in services being offered, individuals can contact the dedicated assistance line at 1-888-862-4742, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

Although Atlas has no evidence of misuse of information, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals may also place a fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting the credit reporting agencies: TransUnion 1-800-680-7289, P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016, transunion.com; Experian 1-888-397-3742, P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013, experian.com; Equifax 1-888-298-0045, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348, equifax.com.

/PRNewswire -- April 29, 2023/

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC