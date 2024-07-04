Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

OSLO, NORWAY (4 July 2024) – Following the completion of the PGS merger on 1 July 2024, an extraordinary general meeting of TGS ASA (the "EGM") will be held on 25 July 2024 at 16:00 hours (Oslo time) for the purpose of appointing members to the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee and approving their remuneration, as well as other matters as further set out in the notice.

The EGM will be held as a virtual meeting through the facilities of Lumi at 16:00 hours (Oslo time).

The notice for the EGM is attached hereto (English and Norwegian). The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 4 July 2024.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please use the following link: https://www.tgs.com/investor-center.

The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will find information by logging in through VPS Investor services; available at euronextvps.no or through own account keeper (bank/broker).

For more information, visit TGS.com ( http://www.tgs.com ), email generalmeeting@tgs.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide.

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward- looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

Attachments