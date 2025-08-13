Orsted Aktie
Notice of extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S
Further to Ørsted’s announcement of a plan for a rights issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders (see company announcement no. 12/2025), an extraordinary general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Friday, 5 September 2025 at 09:00 CEST at the premises of the Company, Nesa Allé 1, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark.
The agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of the Company includes the following proposals:
The information provided in this announcement does not impact Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.
