Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S

This is to give notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S, which will be held on Friday 1 December 2023, at 10.00 a.m. at Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, Denmark (main entrance at Vestergade).

AGENDA

a. The Supervisory Board proposes that an extraordinary dividend of DKK 7.78 per share be paid at the nominal value of DKK 10 corresponding to a total dividend amount of DKK 500 m. b. Any other business.

Reference to Jyske Bank's website for further information

Where in this notice of a General Meeting, reference is made to Jyske Bank's website for further information, this link can be used: https://jyskebank.com/investorrelations/generalmeetings .

Adoption of motions - requirements

The motion to pay extraordinary dividend shall only be adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting by a simple majority of votes. A simple majority in favour of the motion requires that the number of votes in favour of the motion exceeds the number of votes against the motion.

Size of the share capital, voting rights of the shareholders and registration date

Jyske Bank's share capital is DKK 642,720,950, comprising shares at a face value of DKK 10. Any share amount of DKK 10 shall carry one vote, provided always that 4,000 votes are the highest number of votes any one shareholder may cast on his own behalf. Voting rights can only be exercised by shareholders or their proxies. For the voting right of a share to be exercised, the share shall be registered in the name of the holder in the Bank's register of shareholders not later than on the day of registration, which is Friday, 24 November 2023, or the title to such share shall be notified and documented to the Bank within that same time limit.

Proxy and postal vote

Shareholders may as from Thursday, 9 November up to and including Monday, 27 November 2023 give voting instructions, appoint Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board or a third party as proxy either electronically or by means of the Power of Attorney form.

Shareholders may attend the General Meeting by proxy and cast their votes by proxy.

In addition, shareholders may as from Thursday, 9 November up to and including Thursday, 30 November 2023 at 10.00 a.m. cast postal votes either electronically or by means of a form.

Proxies may be appointed, or postal votes may be cast electronically at the Investor Portal via Jyske Bank's website. A form for the appointment of proxies or for casting postal votes is available at one of Jyske Bank's branches or can be downloaded from Jyske Bank's website. Where the form is used, please forward the completed and signed form either by post to Euronext Securities (VP Securities A/S) at the address Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, 1402 Copenhagen K or by email to CPH-investor@euronext.com . The form must reach Euronext Securities (VP Securitas A/S) by the above-mentioned deadlines, and proxies must have been appointed or postal votes must have been cast electronically by the same deadlines.

Custodian bank

Jyske Bank’s shareholders may choose Jyske Bank A/S as their custodian bank in order to exercise their financial rights through Jyske Bank A/S.

Questions from shareholders

Shareholders are recommended to ask questions in writing before the general meeting about the items of the agenda or Jyske Bank’s financial position. Please send questions to Jyske Bank A/S, Juridisk Afdeling, Vestergade 8-16, DK-8600 Silkeborg or by email to Juridisk@jyskebank.dk. Questions and answers will be presented at the general meeting, and shareholders who have asked questions will receive replies directly from Jyske Bank. At the General Meeting, the management will also answer questions from the shareholders about matters of importance for the financial situation of Jyske Bank and questions for consideration at the General Meeting.

Additional information

The following documents and information can be downloaded from Jyske Bank's website from Thursday, 9 November 2023:

1. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

2. The total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the notice

3. The forms to be used when voting by proxy or by postal vote

Notification of participation

Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting and cast their votes must acquire an admission card. Admission cards for the General Meeting can be ordered at InvestorPortalen via Jyske Bank's website or from any of Jyske Bank's branches from Thursday, 9 November up to and including Monday, 27 November 2023. Jyske Bank will like previous years send admission cards via email. Therefore, you must - if you have not already registered your email address at InvestorPortalen - register your email address when you order your admission card. After registration, you will receive an electronic admission card which you may simply show on your smart phone or tablet when you attend the General Meeting. Unless you have appointed a proxy, you will receive your voting card upon presentation of your admission card. You must be aware that if, when you order your admission card, you do not choose to receive this via email, you must instead collect your admission card at the entrance to the general meeting. In order to receive your admission card, you must produce valid identification.

For the sake of good order, we point out that no refreshments can be expected to be served at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Silkeborg, 31 October 2023

The Supervisory Board

Attachment