|
05.04.2023 23:00:00
NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.
Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.
The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's first quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.About West Fraser
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-first-quarter-results-conference-call-301791070.html
SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu West Fraser Timber Co.Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.23
|Ausblick: West Fraser Timber legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: West Fraser Timber informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.23
|: West Fraser Timber upgraded to outperform from neutral at Credit Suisse (MarketWatch)
|
23.11.22
|: West Fraser Timber started at neutral with $100 stock price target at Credit Suisse (MarketWatch)
|
25.10.22
|Ausblick: West Fraser Timber informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: West Fraser Timber zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: West Fraser Timber stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)