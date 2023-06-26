Notice of General Meeting

26 JUNE 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) has published a circular to shareholders (the "Circular") seeking shareholder approval of a related party transaction involving the Company and its investment adviser, Mercia Fund Management Limited, and giving notice of a general meeting to be held on Friday 21 July 2023.

The related party transaction relates to proposals to make amendments to the performance fee arrangements between the Company and its investment adviser.

A copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the Company's website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/

