Reykjavik, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



("Amaroq Minerals” or the "Company”)

Notice of Iceland Capital Markets Day

TORONTO, ONTARIO – May 28, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces that it will hold a Capital Markets Day on Thursday, June 13th, from 14:00 pm to 16:00 pm GMT (10:00 am to 12:00 pm EDT and 15:00 pm to 17:00 pm BST). The event will be held at Landsbankinn‘s headquarters at Reykjastræti 6 and the doors will open at 13:30 pm, with a reception will be held after the event.

The Company will provide a full overview of its operations in South Greenland, including an update on Nalunaq operations, progress made to date and plans for the next year, with visuals and presentations from the senior management team and other speakers.

Please register below to attend in person. The event will also be broadcast live to enable remote access and will be held in English.

www.landsbankinn.is/amaroq

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Varun Talwar

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

Hugh Rich

Dougie Mcleod

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

