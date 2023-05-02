Notice of IDEX Biometrics 2023 annual general meeting on 23 May 2023

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold its 2023 annual general meeting on Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 10.00 hours CET as an online meeting. There is no physical attendance option. Shareholders may attend online. by PC, smartphone or tablet.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file AGM_Notice_2023_EN_web



The holders of IDEX American Depositary Shares, Nasdaq: IDBA, will receive a notice directly from the depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon, including information about how to exercise their rights.

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents are/will be available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

The Nomination Committee's recommendation will be disclosed later.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 2 May 2023 at 08:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Attachment