|
22.06.2022 08:00:15
Notice of Investor Presentation
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Notice of Investor Presentation
LONDON, 22 June 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), announces that CEO, Robert Lyne, and Managing Director, Mark Chin, will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 1:00 p.m. BST on Wednesday 29 June 2022.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the 'Investor Meet Company' dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday 28 June 2022 or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|169801
|EQS News ID:
|1380689
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.06.22
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
22.06.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
22.06.22
|Notice of Investor Presentation (EQS Group)
|
22.06.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Notice of Investor Presentation (Investegate)
|
09.06.22
|Unaudited NAV for May 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Result of Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Result of Annual General Meeting 2022 (Investegate)
|
12.05.22
|Arix Bioscience Plc : Communications with Shareholders (Investegate)
Analysen zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|1,22
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationssorgen: US-Börsen gehen etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Mittwochshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen konnten ihre zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Minuszeichen.