22.06.2022 08:00:15

Notice of Investor Presentation

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
22-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
LONDON, 22 June 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), announces that CEO, Robert Lyne, and Managing Director, Mark Chin, will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 1:00 p.m. BST on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the 'Investor Meet Company' dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday 28 June 2022 or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc/register-investor

 

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.

 

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

 

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

 

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 
