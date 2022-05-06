|
06.05.2022 22:05:00
Notice of New Dial-In Numbers for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on May 10, 2022
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia” or the "Company”) announces a change to the dial-in number(s) for the upcoming first quarter financial and operational results announcement on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The new numbers for interested participants to dial in are: (866) 682-6100 / (862) 298-0702 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada).
The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the "Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.
About Aurinia
Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.
