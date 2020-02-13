Notice of Payment Card Incident

YORK, Pa., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHR Corp., dba Rutter's ("Rutter's"), takes the security of payment card data very seriously. Rutter's is notifying its customers of an incident involving payment cards that were used at some of its locations. This notice explains the incident, measures Rutter's has taken, and some steps customers can take in response.

Rutter's recently received a report from a third party suggesting there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards that were used at some Rutter's locations. Rutter's launched an investigation, and cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist. Rutter's also notified law enforcement.

On January 14, 2020, the investigation identified evidence indicating that an unauthorized actor may have accessed payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at some fuel pumps and inside some of our convenience stores through malware installed on the payment processing systems. The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as it was being routed through the payment processing systems. However, chip-enabled (EMV) POS terminals are used inside our convenience stores. EMV cards generate a unique code that is validated for each transaction, and the code cannot be reused. As a result, for EMV cards inserted into the chip-reader on the EMV POS devices in our convenience stores, only card number and expiration date (and not the cardholder name or internal verification code) were involved. In addition, it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given payment processing system. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed. Please note this incident is not the result of a handheld "skimmer" being placed on a Rutter's fuel pump.

The specific timeframes when data from cards used at the locations involved may have been accessed vary by location over the general timeframe beginning October 1, 2018 through May 29, 2019. There is one location where access to card data may have started August 30, 2018 and nine additional locations where access to card data may have started as early as September 20, 2018. A list of the locations involved and specific timeframes is available on the Rutter's website at www.rutters.com/paymentcardincident. For those customers Rutter's can identify as having used their card at a location involved during that location's specific timeframe and for whom Rutter's has a mailing address or email address, Rutter's will be mailing them a letter or sending them an email.

Payment card transactions at Rutter's car washes, ATM's, and lottery machines in Rutter's stores were not involved.

It is always advisable for customers to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.

The malware has been removed, and Rutter's has implemented enhanced security measures. Rutter's also continues to work to evaluate additional ways to enhance the security of payment card data. In addition, Rutter's continues to support law enforcement's investigation.

We regret this incident occurred and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Our family has been in business for over 273 years in central Pennsylvania, and we sincerely appreciate all of our loyal customers through the decades. Our award-winning team is ready to serve our valued customers, as we move forward from this incident.

For more information regarding this incident, customers may visit www.rutters.com/paymentcardincident.

