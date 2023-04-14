14.04.2023 13:00:03

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
14-Apr-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST

 

Arix Bioscience plc

 

LONDON, 14 April 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, will announce its results for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday 20 April 2023.

Analyst Briefing: 10:00am BST, Thursday 20 April 2023

Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 10:00am BST on Thursday 20 April. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0) 20 7290 1050.

Investor Presentation: 4:00pm BST, Thursday 20 April 2023

Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 4:00pm BST on Thursday 20 April 2023.

The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 


