|
14.09.2023 08:01:09
Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
LONDON, 14 September 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, will announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 and provide an update on the Companys strategic review on Wednesday 27 September 2023.
Analyst Briefing: 9:00am BST, Wednesday 27 September 2023
Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 9:00am BST on Wednesday 27 September 2023. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0) 20 7290 1050.
Investor Presentation: 1:00pm BST, Wednesday 27 September 2023
Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 1:00pm BST on Wednesday 27 September 2023.
The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|271281
|EQS News ID:
|1725697
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.09.23
|Notice of Results and Investor Presentation (EQS Group)
|
14.09.23
|Unaudited NAV for August 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|Unaudited NAV for July 2023 (EQS Group)
|
17.07.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.07.23
|Arix Announces Strategic Review (EQS Group)
|
13.07.23
|Unaudited NAV for June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
23.06.23
|Portfolio company Disc Medicine raises $157.8 million in public offering (EQS Group)
|
09.06.23
|Portfolio company Disc Medicine presents positive initial data from Phase 2 BEACON trial at EHA (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|1,22
|-32,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute China-Daten stützen: Asiens Börsen im Plus
An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel.