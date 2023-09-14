Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

14.09.2023 08:01:09

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
14-Sep-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST

 

Arix Bioscience plc

 

LONDON, 14 September 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, will announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 and provide an update on the Companys strategic review on Wednesday 27 September 2023.

Analyst Briefing: 9:00am BST, Wednesday 27 September 2023

Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 9:00am BST on Wednesday 27 September 2023. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0) 20 7290 1050.

Investor Presentation: 1:00pm BST, Wednesday 27 September 2023

Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 1:00pm BST on Wednesday 27 September 2023.

The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 


