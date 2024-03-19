|
19.03.2024 16:14:06
Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
TORONTO, ONTARIO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq Minerals” or the "Company”)
TORONTO, ONTARIO – March 19, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, will publish its Full Year results for 2023 on 26 March 2024.
A remote presentation for sell-side analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm UK Time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. This will be available for playback after the event.
Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the webcast are requested to register via the link here: https://brrmedia.news/AMRQ_FY23
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Attachment
