09.05.2024 08:00:00

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

("Amaroq Minerals” or the "Company”)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – May 9, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, will publish its Q1 2024 results on 14 May 2024.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the same day, at 16:00 BST (15:00 GMT, 11:00 EST), followed by an opportunity to ask questions. Details of how to join the presentation will be included in the announcement.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. 
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com 

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980 

For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information: 

About Amaroq Minerals 

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

