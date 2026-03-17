Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Notice of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S



17-March-2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST





17.3.2026 12:07:53 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting

The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Thursday, 9 April 2026 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held at the company’s office at Nesa Allé 1, 2820 Gentofte in Denmark.

The agenda for the annual general meeting is as follows:

Approval of the Annual Report for 2025 and appropriation of profits.

Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2025.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Proposal for authorisation to acquire treasury shares.

Proposal to prepare documents for general meetings in English.

Election and remuneration of board members.

Election of auditor.

The agenda and the complete proposals are further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.

All members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting are up for election. Judith Hartmann and Annica Bresky are not seeking re-election. The Board of Directors proposes that Karen Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel Leupold be elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

On the nomination of Karen Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel Leupold, Lene Skole, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, says:

"We’re pleased to be able to nominate three such strong candidates to the Board of Directors. All three come with unique management experience from international companies and the energy sector. Karen Boesen, CFO at DFDS, brings considerable financial understanding and has held several management positions in the energy sector in her career. Karl Johnny Hersvik brings expertise from the entire energy industry and the offshore industry and is the CEO of Aker BP. Finally, with the nomination of Samuel Leupold, who has previously held the position as CEO of Wind Power at Ørsted (then DONG Energy), we’ll gain access to significant expertise in renewable energy. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Judith Hartmann and Annica Bresky for their cooperation and great service to the board."

Information about the nominated candidates’ other managerial functions, experience, and competences is included in the notice of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

+45 99 55 95 52

Globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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News Source: Ørsted A/S