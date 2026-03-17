Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
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17.03.2026 12:08:05
Notice of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
17.3.2026 12:07:53 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting
The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Thursday, 9 April 2026 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held at the company’s office at Nesa Allé 1, 2820 Gentofte in Denmark.
The agenda for the annual general meeting is as follows:
The agenda and the complete proposals are further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.
All members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting are up for election. Judith Hartmann and Annica Bresky are not seeking re-election. The Board of Directors proposes that Karen Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel Leupold be elected as new members of the Board of Directors.
On the nomination of Karen Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel Leupold, Lene Skole, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, says:
"We’re pleased to be able to nominate three such strong candidates to the Board of Directors. All three come with unique management experience from international companies and the energy sector. Karen Boesen, CFO at DFDS, brings considerable financial understanding and has held several management positions in the energy sector in her career. Karl Johnny Hersvik brings expertise from the entire energy industry and the offshore industry and is the CEO of Aker BP. Finally, with the nomination of Samuel Leupold, who has previously held the position as CEO of Wind Power at Ørsted (then DONG Energy), we’ll gain access to significant expertise in renewable energy. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Judith Hartmann and Annica Bresky for their cooperation and great service to the board."
Information about the nominated candidates’ other managerial functions, experience, and competences is included in the notice of the annual general meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|421327
|EQS News ID:
|2292842
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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