08.03.2023 11:33:33

Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Copenhagen Airports A/S

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S to be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023 at 3:00 pm.

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions is attached.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Telephone: +45 32313231

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04 

Attachment


