|
02.03.2023 11:55:40
Notice of the annual general meeting of Tryg A/S
The annual general meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 15:00 CET at the company’s Head Office, Klausdalsbrovej 601, Ballerup.
The agenda is as follows:
- The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year
- Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board
- Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report
- Indicative vote on the remuneration report for 2022
- Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2023
- Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board
- Decision on reduction of share capital
- Reduction and extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association
- Reduction and renewal of the existing authorisation to acquire own shares
- Approval of remuneration policy
- Election of members to the Supervisory Board
- Appointment of auditors
- Authorisation of the chair of the meeting
- Miscellaneous
For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.
Attachment
