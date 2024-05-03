Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting 2024

Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 10:00 CEST.



Notice of the Annual General Meeting together with all relevant documents is available at https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting via Lumi platform. It is also possible to cast votes or give proxy authorizations in advance. No pre-registration is required for shareholders who wish to participate, apart from nominee-registered shareholders. For detailed information about participation and voting, please see the Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting available at https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen

Head of Investor Relations

M: +47 920 900 93

E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

