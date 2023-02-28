Notice on convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”

On 28 February 2023, the Management Board of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – AGM) of the Group.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. The doors open at 12.00 p.m. and close at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the AGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The agenda, which is further detailed in the enclosed notice, for the AGM is as follows:

regarding agreement to AB "Ignitis grupe” consolidated annual report for the year 2022, except for the part of the remuneration report;

regarding agreement to the remuneration report of AB "Ignitis grupe”, as part of the consolidated annual report of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the year 2022;

regarding the approval of the set of audited annual financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” group of companies for the year 2022;

regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the year 2022;

regarding agreement to the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

Regarding the submission of the comments and proposals of the Group’s Supervisory Board to the AGM

Having heard the information provided by the Group’s CEO and the Group’s Management Board and taking into account the auditor’s report and the activity report of the Group’s Audit Committee, the Group’s Supervisory Board submits the following proposals to the AGM:

to agree to AB "Ignitis grupe” consolidated annual report and remuneration report, as part of the consolidated annual report, for the year 2022;

to approve the set of annual financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2022;

to allocate AB "Ignitis grupe” profit (loss) for the year 2022 in accordance with the draft of profit (loss) allocation as provided.

Also, the Group’s Supervisory Board provided a positive comment on the decision of the Group’s Management Board to submit a proposal to the AGM to agree to the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

Finally, the Supervisory Board provides a positive opinion on the performance of the Group’s Management Board and the Group’s CEO as well as on the implementation of the operational strategy of the Group.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Arturas Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

