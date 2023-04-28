28.04.2023 08:30:00

Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”

By its decision of  28 April 2023, the Management Board of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, hereby convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – EGM) of the Group.

The EGM will be held on Thursday, 29 June 2023, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 12.00 p.m. and closes at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The agenda of the EGM, which is presented in more detail in the enclosed notice, is as follows:

  • regarding agreement to the reduction of the share capital of AB "Ignitis gamyba”, a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe”.

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Arturas Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR) 20,40 0,00% Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen