Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”

By its decision of 28 April 2023, the Management Board of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, hereby convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – EGM) of the Group.

The EGM will be held on Thursday, 29 June 2023, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 12.00 p.m. and closes at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The agenda of the EGM, which is presented in more detail in the enclosed notice, is as follows:

regarding agreement to the reduction of the share capital of AB "Ignitis gamyba”, a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe”.

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Arturas Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachments