|
22.08.2023 08:40:00
Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”
By its decision of 22 August 2023, the Management Board of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, hereby convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – EGM) of the Group.
The EGM will be held on Thursday, 21 September 2023, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 12.00 pm and closes at 12.45 pm (Vilnius time).
The agenda of the EGM, which is presented in more detail in the enclosed notice, is as follows:
- regarding agreement to the consolidated interim report of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023;
- regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023;
- regarding the allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe” for a period shorter than the financial year.
The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.
The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Arturas Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt
Attachments
