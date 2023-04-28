NOTICE ON THE CONVENED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 28 April 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 28 April 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

On the approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022:

To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022.

On the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2022:

To allocate profit of the Company in the following order:

Nr. / No. Pavadinimas / Title Suma, tukst. euru/ Amount in EUR thousand 1 Ankstesniu finansiniu metu nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year 0 2 Grynasis ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) – bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income (loss) -6 654 3 Pelno (nuostoliu) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income 0 4 Pervedimai iš privalomojo rezervo / Transfers from legal reserve 0 5 Pervedimai iš kitu rezervu / Transfers from other reserves 2 653 6 Pervedimai iš rezervo savoms akcijoms isigyti / Transfers from reserve for own shares 4 001 7 Akcininku inašai bendroves nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses 0 8 Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) 0 9 Pelno dalis, paskirta i privalomaji rezerva / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve 0 10 Istatinio kapitalo mažinimas / Decrease in share capital 0 11 Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva savoms akcijoms isigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition 0 12 Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares 0 13 Pelno dalis, paskirta i kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves 0 14 Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams moketi / Share of profit allocated to dividends 0 15 Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems 0 16 Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje, perkeliamas i kitus metus (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) 0 Dividendai vienai akcijai / Dividends per share 0,00 Akciju skaicius / Number of shares 380 396 585

On the approval of the Report on remuneration of the Company:

To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, tel.: +370 46 391 772