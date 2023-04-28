28.04.2023 15:00:00

NOTICE ON THE CONVENED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 28 April 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 28 April 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

  1. On the approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022:

To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2022.

  1. On the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2022:

To allocate profit of the Company in the following order:

Nr. / No.Pavadinimas / TitleSuma, tukst. euru/ Amount in EUR thousand
1Ankstesniu finansiniu metu nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year0
2Grynasis ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) – bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income (loss)-6 654
3Pelno (nuostoliu) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income0
4Pervedimai iš privalomojo rezervo / Transfers from legal reserve0
5Pervedimai iš kitu rezervu / Transfers from other reserves2 653
6Pervedimai iš rezervo savoms akcijoms isigyti / Transfers from reserve for own shares4 001
7Akcininku inašai bendroves nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses0
8Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6+7)0
9Pelno dalis, paskirta i privalomaji rezerva / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve0
10Istatinio kapitalo mažinimas / Decrease in share capital0
11Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva savoms akcijoms isigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition0
12Pelno dalis, paskirta i rezerva akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares0
13Pelno dalis, paskirta i kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves0
14Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams moketi / Share of profit allocated to dividends0
15Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems0
16Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitiniu finansiniu metu pabaigoje, perkeliamas i kitus metus (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (8-9-10-11-12-13-14-15)0
   
 Dividendai vienai akcijai / Dividends per share0,00
 Akciju skaicius / Number of shares380 396 585
  1. On the approval of the Report on remuneration of the Company:

To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, tel.: +370 46 391 772


